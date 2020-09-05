Glass, Jerry Albert

Jerry Albert Glass, 78, of Marianna, Florida passed away on September 1st 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 am on September 4th, at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna, FL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am following the visitation. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Facemask will be available for attendees. Jerry Albert Glass was born in Marianna, Florida to Albert and Juanita Glass on August 25th 1942. He has two sisters, Janet Glass, and Jennifer Glass. He married Carolyn S. Glass on June 3rd 1962. He graduated from Florida State University in 1971. He worked for the Florida Beverage Department, the Federal Department of Transportation, and The Public Defenders Office for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. He was a lifelong member of the Marianna Kiwanis Club and had a deep love for Florida State and the Seminoles. Jerry Albert Glass is survived by his loving wife Carolyn S. Glass, his sister Jennifer Glass, two daughters Anita and husband Johnny Hatcher, Suzanne Glass-Troutman and husband Rudy Troutman, his grandchildren Caroline Ridley Troutman, Peyton Roy Glass Troutman, and Charlotte Rose Glass Troutman. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
