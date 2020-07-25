Griffin, Franklin Angus

Franklin Angus Griffin age 65 of Sneads, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan. He was born on February 18, 1955 in Panama City, Florida to the late Angus N. Griffin and Martha Faye Davis. Franklin has lived most of adult life in Sneads where he was a member of Faith Haven Assembly of God Church in Grand Ridge and served as Secretary. Franklin was an accomplished musician who loved playing his guitar and singing gospel or blue grass music. He also enjoyed the Smokey Mountains and fishing, but most of all he loved his family and grandchildren. Franklin retired from the Department of Corrections after 35 years of service, and served as a past Master of the Harmony Masonic Lodge in Marianna. He was preceded in death by his parents. Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Lucretia Griffin of Sneads, three sons Errol Griffin and wife Brittani of Sneads, Sean Griffin of New York, and Ian Griffin of Sneads, brothers Paul Griffin and Thomas Griffin, sisters Martha Griffin, and Margaret McKinney, five grandchildren Skyler Toole, Rhys Griffin, Adah Griffin, Annalise Griffin, and Brenton Christian. He is also survived by his very close friend and Pastor Jeffrey DuBose, and his Masonic friends and family. Services for Franklin will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey DuBose officiating. Burial will follow in Dykes Cemetery with Masonic rites given by Harmony Lodge #3 of Marianna. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has asked that attendees please wear a face covering. If you are not feeling well, please do not attend services out of respect for others. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to the Knight Templers Eye Foundation at 1033 Long Prairie Rd Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022, the Shriners Hospitals for Children at P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438, or Faith Haven Assembly of God, Church, 7139 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, FL 32442. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
