Hamm, Jr., Joseph G.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 Joseph G. Hamm Jr., 93, of Marianna, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born the first of seven children to Joseph G. Hamm Sr. and Myrtle Davis Hamm in Calhoun County, FL on March 31, 1927. He graduated from Altha High School in 1945 and joined the United States Navy shortly thereafter. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Badoeng Strait as a Shipfitter Third Class. After returning home from the Navy, he married his high school sweetheart, Eloise. She was the perfect opposite in what was a long and happy marriage. They moved to Gainesville, FL where he attended and graduated with honors in 1951 from the University of Florida with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture Engineering. They returned to Marianna, where he worked as the General Manager of the McCaskill-Burke Ford Tractor Company for many years. Following that employment, he joined two brothers and one sister to form the family owned and operated automatic fire sprinkler company, West Florida Piping. He continued to work in the fire sprinkler business for many years, until his retirement. He and Eloise lived in Marianna at their family home for 57 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Joseph loved God, Country, family and the University of Florida Gators. He and Eloise were faithful Gator football season ticket holders for many years, traveling to most home games. He loved the game of golf and competing with his many golfing buddies at the Caverns Gold Course. Joseph had a quiet passion for education, as he and Eloise helped provide the means for their four children to attend and graduate from college. He loved the babies, be it the grand or great-grandbabies, they seem to respond to his kind and caring heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Hollis Hamm; parents, Joseph G. Hamm Sr. and Myrtle Davis Hamm; one son, Joseph Michael Hamm; one grandson, Thomas Kendall Hamm; two brothers, Chester Hamm and Ralph Hamm; three sisters, Addy Mae Mears, Louise Campbell, and Clara Bridges. Joseph is survived by sons, Danny P. Hamm (Sandra) and J. Kenny Hamm (Cathy), both of Marianna, FL: daughters, Belinda H. Boedy (Rick) of Big Canoe, GA; daughter-n-law, Pamela Henderson Hamm of Quincy, FL; one brother, Gerald Hamm (Faye) of Winter Haven, FL; grandchildren, Joseph Hamm, Emily Boedy Orr, Jena Hamm Jeter, Paige Hamm Cohen, Stephanie Hamm Ward, Matthew Eldridge, Erryn Boedy Gibbons, Matthew Boedy, Dana Harvey, and Anne Harden. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Chipola Cemetery in Altha, FL. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to "Friends of Sims" c/o Sims State Veteran's Nursing Home, 4419 Tram Road, Panama City, FL 32404. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
