Newsome, Pauline Hall Mayo

Wilson Funeral Home 214 Airport Road Panama City, FL 32405 (850) 785-5272 Pauline Hall Mayo Newsome, 90, of Panama City, FL passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1930 to George D. and Fennie Hall. She was a native of Altha, FL, living most of her life in Panama City, FL. She was a member of Carr Advent Christian Church. She was a former employee of S&H Green Stamp Store and of Tyndall Credit Union. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Delbert Mayo, Clyde Newsome; two sons, Jimmy Mayo Sr., Jeff Mayo; two brothers, Horace Dean Hall, Dewey Hall; one sister, Mildred Sewell. She is survived by her son, Ken Mayo Sr. (Von) of Panama City; daughter, Judy Mayo Charochak (Ted) of Panama City; grandchildren, Ken Mayo Jr., Jim Mayo Jr., Jason Nelms, Nicole Mayo Obert; great granddaughters, Paten Mayo, Kayleigh Grice, Sophia Obert; sister, Vetta Sharman of Altha; sister-in-law, Larene Hall of Clarksville. Graveside services will be held at Vickery Cemetery in Jackson County on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 am. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sharon Tally and the Memory Care staff of Brentwood at Fore Ranch in Ocala, FL for their loving care.
