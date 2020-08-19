Patrick, Paul

Lt. Col. Paul C. Patrick, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Wilsonville, OR on Aug. 13. He was born in 1933 in the Neals Landing community and went to school at Malone. As a member of the Malone High School basketball team he helped bring home the state championship in 1952. He graduated from Chipola Jr. College in 1954 and entered the United States Air Force, earning his commission and wings in 1956. After marrying Doris Keel of Marianna, his wife of 64 years, they embarked on a 30-year career of service to our country that took them across the U.S., Atlantic and Pacific. He retired to Spokane, WA, where they made a home, raised two sons and enjoyed Paul's successful second career as a real estate agent. Paul was preceded in death by father M.V.; mother Lillian Ryals Patrick McArthur; brother Charles (Mary); sister Helen Windham (Joe); and sister Kathryn. He is survived by wife Doris Keel Patrick; brothers John and Earl; sons Geoffrey Scott (Lori) and Brian Christopher (Kerri); granddaughters Aislynn, Lucy, Brynn and Sylvie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
