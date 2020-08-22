Register, Joette F.

Joette F. Register age 71 of Malone, FL passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, AL. She was a native of Jackson County born on December 1, 1948 to the late William Price and Ruby Fears. Joette was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Graceville and gave 38 years of service to Jackson County Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Christine Fears. Joette is survived by two sons Joey Register and wife Josie of Graceville, FL, Jonathan Register and wife Lauren of Ashford, AL, two brothers John William Fears and wife Marian of Durant, FL, David Fears and wife Virginia of Gainesville, GA, sister Laura F. Wheeler of Malone, FL, three grandsons Jay, Jesse, and Tommy Sky Register. Services for Joette will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Stephens and Rev. Mike Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of service. The family request to please wear face coverings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at mariannachapelfh.com.
