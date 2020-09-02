Vickery, Mrs. Betty Free

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Mrs. Betty Free Vickery, age 83, of Marianna passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born in Calhoun County, FL on February 26, 1937 to the late W.I. Free and Una Sewell Free. Betty worked at Marianna Shoe Shop for many years. She enjoyed going to yards sales and shopping. Betty also attended Pilgrim Rest Assembly of God church. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Cameron Vickery and Tony Vickery. Betty is survived by her husband, Eugene Talmadge Vickery; two sons, Leingle Vickery, Ikie Vickery and wife Fara; one daughter, Pam Smith and special friend Jody Nichols; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Marianna at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with Reverend Ellis Vickery officiating. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at: www.mariannachapelfh.com.
