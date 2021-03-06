EDITORIAL ROUNDUP

Enough with the chest-thumping

By comparison, House Speaker Chris Sprowls went full-on culture warrior, though we’ll give him credit for keeping it short: He promised his speech would be only four minutes, and actually spoke for just a few minutes longer than that. But in that time, he offered little of substance, speaking of a “new conservative agenda” that sounded a great deal like the old conservative agenda, and warning lawmakers to be careful who they believe: “A lot has been written and said about this session that starts today. And much more will be written and said in the days and weeks to come. Most of it is nonsense. Nearly all of it is wrong.”

Alrighty then.

Some of the same themes took more concrete form when it was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turn to speak. DeSantis is still pushing a narrative that Florida needs a slew of legislation aimed at stopping riot violence that it saw very little of, fixing voting problems that never took place and doing battle against big tech firms like Facebook that he accused of stifling conservative speech. These would be pointless initiatives in any year, but in 2021, the Legislature certainly doesn’t have time to waste on such nonsense.