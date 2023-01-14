LETTER: On the K-8 plan

A school closure can have a significant impact on a community – which is why the Jackson County School Board should take time to consider the consequences of closing Sneads Elementary School and sending students to a new K-8 school in Grand Ridge.

Sneads Elementary School is the only school in Jackson County to earn an “A” rating for the past 14 years. I have heard from parents and teachers of SES students who are understandably concerned about the impact of disbanding a top-performing school.

How will younger children be affected by attending a larger school with older children? What are the details surrounding student transportation and the traffic congestion that will surely result from a K-8 school in Grand Ridge? And how will the Sneads economy be impacted by the loss of a school?

These are the questions the school board must carefully examine before pushing forward with this proposal.

Further, there has been a lack of transparency with the process. As recently reported by The Floridan, the school board is now planning to build the new K-8 school at the existing Grand Ridge School site – a change in location from the “Four Points” site near the Sneads city limits.

The Town of Sneads was not properly informed of the plans to move the location from Four Points to Grand Ridge School – and I was first made aware of this change in November 2022. This has left the Sneads community with very little time to respond and voice our concerns with these fast-moving plans.

That’s why I am calling on the Jackson County School Board to halt its plans and work with both communities – Sneads and Grand Ridge – to create an outcome that will benefit both towns.

Increased dialogue on this issue is critical. The future of our children depends on it.

Lee Garner

Sneads Town Manager