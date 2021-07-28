Letter to the editor: Addressing COVID vaccine myths

As communities begin to recognize the risks associated with this fourth resurgence, there has been an increase in vaccination rates but we need more citizens to get vaccinated, especially in rural communities like ours.

So what’s the barrier to getting vaccinated? Vaccine hesitancy, fear of side effects, and rumor.

Vaccine hesitancy is driven in large part by fear: government, scientific advancement, and side effects.

I’m not here to change your minds about trust in government, but I hope you will see as I have that the science is sound! It is the exact same science that has developed the amazing therapies, cures, and medications from which we all benefit: just look in your medicine cabinet. It is the same science I have trusted to care for my patients for over 40 years.

I have observed and personally experienced side effects from the vaccine. These are far easier to tolerate in most instances than serious COVID-19 infections. The side effects indicate that the vaccine is helping your body build immunity to the virus.

Common side effects include chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, joint pain and injection site pain.