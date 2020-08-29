Letter to the editor: In appreciation of emergency services

Last Friday morning while working in my yard, I started having significant discomfort in my chest. After a bit, I began to realize it might be a heart attack. I asked my wife to call 911 and she did at 10:14 a.m.
While it seemed like an eternity to me, the ambulance arrived at my house in Indian Springs in a very short time. The EMT staff immediately got me loaded in the ambulance and hooked up the necessary electronics and IV lines. I heard the words “heart issue” and realized it was the real thing.
They acted very professionally, working hard and fast trying to relieve my pain, hoping to prevent permanent damage. However, their procedures did not seem to stem the pain and stabilize heart rhythms, and they made the decision to send me to the hospital by AirHeart helicopter, shaving precious minutes off required travel time. They arranged to meet the helicopter at the east side commercial park where there was plenty of room for the helicopter to land.
After some discussion, it was agreed to send me to SE Medical in Dothan as that is where I have been dealing with a cardiologist for the last nine years. The helicopter crew was also very professional and did their best to keep me comfortable. In the end, an artery was opened and a stent inserted. This was accomplished by 12:59 p.m.
My reason for sharing this story is to express my thanks to the Jackson County Fire and Rescue crew and the AirHeart helicopter crew. These first responders are often faced with the responsibility of making quick decisions in stressful situations. It was due to their speedy and professional actions that I was transported to medical assistance and had life-saving procedures within 2 ½ hours. As a result, I have only minor heart muscle damage and am expected to make a substantially complete recovery.
So, “thank you” to the Jackson County Fire and Rescue crew and AirHeart crew who quite possibly saved my life last Friday, August 21, 2020.
Dale L. Cavin
Marianna
