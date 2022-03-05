Questions about Compass Lake properties

In reference to the recent Floridan story about the POA’s so-called membership letter and what intent, if any, the letter is supposed to accomplish, I would like to ask about other POA intentions.

Since the POA seems to want to adhere to a dubious Declaration of Easement (DOE), it might be helpful to understand the timing and substance of this recording at the court house; also, how Compass Lake in the Hills, as a development of regional impact (DRI), could still affect many residents in and around Jackson County.

The properties were all platted and properly recorded at the courthouse in the early 1970’s with the plat map and DRI order as controlling documents.

The developer transferred to the POA many of his specific properties within this large acre development through a recorded deed on March 4, 1985. It wasn’t until September 11, 1985 that the developer, who no longer owned the properties listed in the DOE, decided to record them at Jackson County. This is not proper to deceive the buying public when such large sums of money are involved. The developer can’t give away property and still enforce restrictions on it when he never had restrictions on the properties in the first place.