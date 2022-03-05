Questions about Compass Lake properties

In reference to the recent Floridan story about the POA’s so-called membership letter and what intent, if any, the letter is supposed to accomplish, I would like to ask about other POA intentions.
Since the POA seems to want to adhere to a dubious Declaration of Easement (DOE), it might be helpful to understand the timing and substance of this recording at the court house; also, how Compass Lake in the Hills, as a development of regional impact (DRI), could still affect many residents in and around Jackson County.
The properties were all platted and properly recorded at the courthouse in the early 1970’s with the plat map and DRI order as controlling documents.
The developer transferred to the POA many of his specific properties within this large acre development through a recorded deed on March 4, 1985. It wasn’t until September 11, 1985 that the developer, who no longer owned the properties listed in the DOE, decided to record them at Jackson County. This is not proper to deceive the buying public when such large sums of money are involved. The developer can’t give away property and still enforce restrictions on it when he never had restrictions on the properties in the first place.
This DRI Order had certain instructions of how these properties were to be treated. Some of them were never supposed to be sold, as they were unbuildable swamp or garden lots, unless an existing homeowner wanted the property as a buffer to his current homestead and specifically was capable of incorporating this unbuildable lot into his homestead lot. There were many garden lots sold by the POA so that these lowland lots can be resold, with no warning, to unknowing buyers, who can now build a home that might sink into the swamp and cause further liabilities for all.
I’m not sure how this after-the-fact DOE could have any bearing on the properties that were laid out in 1974. It appears deceptive to tell incoming homesteaders that their property is forever connected (“runs with the land”) to the POA properties when it is not.
So, maybe the POA can explain the intent of why the developer sold the many properties to the POA through a deed dated March 4, 1985, but then on 9-11-85 decided to record this suspect DOE as if it controls any and everything from then to now, or even before it was recorded.
James Cowart
Alford
Email your letter to the editor (300 or fewer words) to editorial@jcfloridan.com. Include your city of residence for possible publication and a phone number for verification purposes only.