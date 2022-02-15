Remembering Eunice Speed

An old friend passed away recently. He lived a full life, was a good and spiritual man, loved by many. He passed away with his family and friends at his side.

I’ve witnessed many passings during my career and I believe his was a good one. I loved the message he included in his obituary to comfort his family and friends: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

I learned last week of the recent death of Mrs. Eunice Speed. I was gathered with some high school friends when I heard this and it turned out we had all been her students in the mid-sixties. She taught business classes including shorthand and typing. Not many males took typing but I took it because it was one of the few courses in which I could get a decent grade. I took two years of her classes, I recall.

Like many of you I spend a great deal of my day at a keyboard. Amazingly, it is the same as that Royal typewriter -- now an antique in my attic -- I trained on over fifty years ago with Mrs. Speed.