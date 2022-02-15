Remembering Eunice Speed

An old friend passed away recently. He lived a full life, was a good and spiritual man, loved by many. He passed away with his family and friends at his side.
I’ve witnessed many passings during my career and I believe his was a good one. I loved the message he included in his obituary to comfort his family and friends: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
I learned last week of the recent death of Mrs. Eunice Speed. I was gathered with some high school friends when I heard this and it turned out we had all been her students in the mid-sixties. She taught business classes including shorthand and typing. Not many males took typing but I took it because it was one of the few courses in which I could get a decent grade. I took two years of her classes, I recall.
Like many of you I spend a great deal of my day at a keyboard. Amazingly, it is the same as that Royal typewriter -- now an antique in my attic -- I trained on over fifty years ago with Mrs. Speed.
As my classmates reminisced, we all believed we had been one of Mrs. Speed’s pet students. In truth she had many pets. She loved all of her students and loved teaching. She had an energy and enthusiasm that was infectious. I’ve learned that all the good teachers I’ve had over the years shared those same qualities. Those are the teachers who inspire you, who you emulate and whose passion you admire.