McDowell: American vacation nostalgia amid COVID fatigue

"And you ain't seen nothing till you’ve been...

in a motel, baby, like the Holiday Inn."

"Holiday Inn" as performed by Elton John

How much fun would it be, right now, to pile the family into a road-worthy car, sojourn to a scenic destination, and stay in a nice resort without fear of contracting a disease? Sixty-nine years ago, in 1951, Kemmons Wilson did just that, taking his family from Memphis to Washington, D.C., to visit historic monuments and museums. Because of the difficulty he experienced in locating reliable, clean lodging, he made the decision during the family vacation to build a hotel chain.

What he saw on the American road frustrated him: establishments with poor lighting and security, unclean rooms, facilities that charged extra for children, and hotels with no restaurant on site. Even if he found a good place to stay (after driving 300 miles that day), he was forced to load the family back into the car and search for a place to have dinner.