McDowell: Completing the world's largest suspension bridge

"It always seems impossible until it's done." – Nelson Mandela

This is the second in a two-part series.

Building the Brooklyn Bridge, a 6,000 foot span that connected New York City and Brooklyn, was a unique civil engineering challenge. It was the largest suspension bridge in the world for 50 years. Unfortunately, sinking watertight caissons into the floor of the East River and connecting guide wires was only part of the challenge.

Political issues and financial corruption hounded the 14- year-long project, which began in 1869. Estimates are that the Tweed Ring of Tammany Hall stole some $75 million from public coffers during the reign of New York’s William Marcy "Boss" Tweed, and part of that was derived through graft related to bridge sub-contractors. Tweed and his cronies also managed to obtain large shares in the bridge project without paying for them.

Brooklyn and New York City were both paying for the bridge, and at one juncture New York failed to meet a $1 million invoice, causing work to halt temporarily. The entire project cost about $15 million. Today that figure would not pay for significant repairs.