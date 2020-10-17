McDowell: Female recession hits where It hurts

When the threat of the virus in the workplace first became known early last spring, women left the workplace in higher numbers than men and returned in lower numbers when they did come back. Of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April, 55% of them were held by women. But of the 2.5 million jobs that were filled during the month of May, only 45% employed women.

The issue of child care is problematic for working women. Many children are staying home and learning through virtual online classes. And women are four to five times likelier than men to cut back work hours or leave the workforce to provide childcare.

As Dalvin Brown of USA Today wrote, "They’re (women) overseeing their kids' education and tying up loose ends to keep the family running. It’s the type of work that seems to only get noticed if it hasn’t been done. It’s often referred to as “invisible work” or the kind of behind-the-scenes effort that is unpaid, unacknowledged, sometimes unrewarding but mostly essential."

With married couples, if a man and a woman both work, and one must leave the workforce to supervise children, most families opt for giving up the job that pays less. And more often than not, it is the woman's job that brings in less income.