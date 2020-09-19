McDowell: Should we set a minimum effective corporate tax rate

The global average corporate tax rate is just under 24%. Since 1980, corporate tax rates have been declining internationally. Globalization means capital can easily flow to lower-cost and lower-tax countries, so a lower corporate rate in the U.S. makes sense.

Regardless of the actual rate, some huge companies pay a much lower effective rate. They may not show much of a profit because they spend what would have been taxable profits on growth initiatives, thus reducing their tax bill. If the untaxed profit which is plowed back into the business produces more revenue and income in future years, investors benefit without shaving off too much for Uncle Sam’s take.

Equality amongst corporate taxpayers thus represents more of an issue than what the actual corporate rate is. Large companies with international operations can find ways to pay less in taxes than small business owners, who make their money here at home and can’t play the international tax game.