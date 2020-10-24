McDowell: The Brooklyn Bridge - American Engineering in the Sky

"And for all the spectacular additions to the skyline since, the bridge remains as proud and popular a symbol of New York as the Eiffel Tower for Paris." – Author David McCullough

Part One in a Two-Part Series

The Brooklyn Bridge predates Hoover Dam, the Interstate System, and the U.S. Moon landing, but it was a rare feat of American civil engineering and personal determination.

The man who was hired to build it, John Roebling, died as a result of an accident on the bridge. His son, 32 year-old Washington Roebling, was named to replace his father as Chief Engineer. The process nearly killed him as well. But he finished the job.

Today it accommodates about 121,000 vehicles daily. It took 14 years to build and cost $15 million, twice the original estimate. It is about 6,000 feet long and was about 85 feet wide at the bridge floor before it was widened. The average worker was paid $2.50 a day.

As author David McCullough writes in The Great Bridge: The Epic Story of the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge, "For nearly 50 years after it was completed the Brooklyn Bridge reigned supreme as the most magnificent...suspension bridge on earth."