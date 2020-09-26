McDowell: Thinking like an investor, not a consumer

"Mama may have...Papa may have;

But God bless the child that’s got his own."

"God Bless The Child" as performed by Billie Holiday

For many of us, ours is the first generation in our family to invest in and profit from our experience with capital markets. With so many people working and learning from home, the opportunity to introduce the investment segment of financial literacy to our children and grandchildren has never been greater.

If we want our offspring to prosper, and of course we do, teaching them about capital markets is key.

Most children receive a small allowance, or enjoy a weekly payment from parents for performing tasks around the house. And of course, many teens work part-time jobs that provide them with discretionary income. Approach your child or grandchild with the idea of spending a little of their income in the stock market.

Purchasing even a few shares in a company encourages the child to follow his investment and track the underlying business.