Murphy: A change of direction

We should have learned over the last couple of years that life can be uncertain and unpredictable.
Some of our loved ones that seemed to be in good health and doing just fine are no longer with us. Many of us are still in shock over the outcomes that have taken place during the last two years.
It’s time for us, individually and collectively, to face the serious realization of how precious the time we have in life actually is.
Many of us need to change our mental direction. With so many uncertainties in life, there’s no solid reason for any of us to waste our time on frivolous, silly, hateful and disgusting things that we individually and as a nation have been dealing with for far too long.
There hasn’t been a day that we can turn on our radios or televisions without hearing or seeing news about murders, hateful discrimination actions, rapes and child abuse. That in itself is enough for us to have to endure; but to witness the lying conniving words coming from some of our top Democrat and Republican leaders is leading us into a moral collapse that can only be considered as “craziness.”
Enough is enough.
We need to change our way of thinking and have a mental reboot. Turning away from some of the negative news reports and staying away from those of us who are continuously complaining, downhearted folks.
Thank God for those of us who are consistently standing strong for higher standards and morals that can help lift us up. We have got to come out of this depressive way of life many of us are living. It almost feels as though a blueprint has been established to make us of lesser means feel as bad as possible as much as possible; while those of us in great financial situations get richer and richer. There are those who enjoy seeing others striving to make ends meet while they flourish; but we must lift our heads high and work toward improving our situations.
One of the ways to have brighter days ahead is to spend time with uplifting, spiritual people, and find unity based on positive actions and uplifting intentions.
For many of us, prayers are at the top of our positive actions; but also remember that actions speak louder than words.
America is known as a country where we can achieve prestige and financial success, but unless we reaffirm our relationship with God, we will continue spiraling in the wrong direction!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.