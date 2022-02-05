Murphy: A change of direction

We should have learned over the last couple of years that life can be uncertain and unpredictable.

Some of our loved ones that seemed to be in good health and doing just fine are no longer with us. Many of us are still in shock over the outcomes that have taken place during the last two years.

It’s time for us, individually and collectively, to face the serious realization of how precious the time we have in life actually is.

Many of us need to change our mental direction. With so many uncertainties in life, there’s no solid reason for any of us to waste our time on frivolous, silly, hateful and disgusting things that we individually and as a nation have been dealing with for far too long.

There hasn’t been a day that we can turn on our radios or televisions without hearing or seeing news about murders, hateful discrimination actions, rapes and child abuse. That in itself is enough for us to have to endure; but to witness the lying conniving words coming from some of our top Democrat and Republican leaders is leading us into a moral collapse that can only be considered as “craziness.”

Enough is enough.