Murphy: A jealous spirit

There are some people who will do anything to block our success.

In this life we will find that there are some people with a jealous nature. No matter if we are among our wealthiest citizens or our poorest citizens, seeing others succeed is a tough pill to swallow for some of us.

The competition among individuals can be fun, but at times it can be ugly. Even within our families, there have been times that sibling rivalry has led to nasty disputes.

Why is it so hard for many of us to feel good about seeing a person who has worked hard to become successful, succeed? Jealousy abounds.

Some of the most jealous people are those who don’t have the desire or gumption themselves to move forward in life. There also are those of us who don’t want to see anyone in a similar situation as we are, move into a better situation. When someone gets a new car, a better home, a better job, or is able to succeed in any manner, it’s hard for some of us to take! When we are part of a group of people involved with drug or alcohol abuse, and we make the decision to better ourselves, there will usually be those who would rather see us down and out like them than to see us improve our way of living. Misery loves company.