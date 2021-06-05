Murphy: A jealous spirit

There are some people who will do anything to block our success.
In this life we will find that there are some people with a jealous nature. No matter if we are among our wealthiest citizens or our poorest citizens, seeing others succeed is a tough pill to swallow for some of us.
The competition among individuals can be fun, but at times it can be ugly. Even within our families, there have been times that sibling rivalry has led to nasty disputes.
Why is it so hard for many of us to feel good about seeing a person who has worked hard to become successful, succeed? Jealousy abounds.
Some of the most jealous people are those who don’t have the desire or gumption themselves to move forward in life. There also are those of us who don’t want to see anyone in a similar situation as we are, move into a better situation. When someone gets a new car, a better home, a better job, or is able to succeed in any manner, it’s hard for some of us to take! When we are part of a group of people involved with drug or alcohol abuse, and we make the decision to better ourselves, there will usually be those who would rather see us down and out like them than to see us improve our way of living. Misery loves company.
It may be surprising to some, but jealousy is a part of many, if not all, of our church systems. The competition for church offices can be intense; and in some cases a long way from Christ-like, if we consider ourselves Christians.
There can be bitter competition in the midst of some church systems. It’s not easy for some of us to be a cheerleader or be glad to see someone close to us or a friend become successful or move forward, while we remain in our same situation.
Wishing the best for others could actually be good for us! Maybe we can use their advancement or improvement in life as motivation for us. Seeing what it takes for someone to improve their standing in life can be a good example for us. Having the “if they can do it, I can do it” attitude can be a good thing.
Jealousy of others can be a deterrent to some of our personal goals, so why waste time talking about and criticizing others? We should simply do our own thing and go for our own goals in life!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.