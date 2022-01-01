Murphy: A New Year of hope

God has blessed us to see another year!
One of the most exciting things about beginning a new year is that we can mentally feel there is a chance for a fresh start. Though in reality the same bills and personal responsibilities will continue during the New Year, we can choose the manner in which we handle those responsibilities.
Will we make an honest effort to pay our bills on time? We will have more respect for others and try giving a helping hand to those in need? When we look at our attitudes and the way we deal with others, does it affect our children in a positive way?
We can start a New Year making the same amount of money as in the past year, driving the same automobiles as we were last year, living in the same home as last year and belonging to the same church as we did in the past year; but a change in our mindset can lead to a fresh and much better lifestyle than in the past.
Only we individually can make the determination to adjust the way we live our lives. The choice is up to us!
For those of us who lost loved during the last couple years to COVID-19, or for any reason, our memories of them will always linger with us. As tough as that may be, we can choose to remember the good things and times we shared with those we loved and loss. Each of us has had good and bad experiences in the past, but what about tomorrow?
As we go into the New Year, two of the most important weapons we should keep in our arsenal during our future are prayer and hope. There aren’t any more important assets that we can count on, because they both are a part of a partnership with God.
If we were caught up in following some of the ideas and concepts of someone else, it might be a good idea to start the New Year by following our own conscience and stop being followers. Because of the seriousness of this time in history, making solid, sensible decisions about what we want to do with our personal lives is crucial to our well-being. Whether we want to follow the views of certain politicians, get shots to combat COVID-19 or not, or believe in wearing a mask or not, we should make sure the decisions we make are what we truly believe in. Remember, the decisions we make can affect our children and those around us.
Why not start 2022 with a mind filled with good stuff? We need to get rid of some of the negativity and clutter that hindered us from having good quality years in our past. Start the New Year with a fresh outlook on life!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.