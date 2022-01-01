Murphy: A New Year of hope

God has blessed us to see another year!

One of the most exciting things about beginning a new year is that we can mentally feel there is a chance for a fresh start. Though in reality the same bills and personal responsibilities will continue during the New Year, we can choose the manner in which we handle those responsibilities.

Will we make an honest effort to pay our bills on time? We will have more respect for others and try giving a helping hand to those in need? When we look at our attitudes and the way we deal with others, does it affect our children in a positive way?

We can start a New Year making the same amount of money as in the past year, driving the same automobiles as we were last year, living in the same home as last year and belonging to the same church as we did in the past year; but a change in our mindset can lead to a fresh and much better lifestyle than in the past.

Only we individually can make the determination to adjust the way we live our lives. The choice is up to us!