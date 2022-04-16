Murphy: A serious look at our world

We have seen some events take place during the last few years that will definitely have a strong impact on our history.

If we have learned anything, it should be that we should do our best to be prepared for the future. The unpredictable nature of living in our world should show us the seriousness of the time we are living in.

We have seen how devastating COVID-19 has been. The unexpected tragic event at our own Capitol that was viewed by the world was a disgrace to our great country. The political distance that has formed between the parties in America seems to have gotten even further.

Of course the unimaginable murders and destruction taking place in Ukraine has shocked the world. The people in the Ukraine area are constantly living in fear, but their war has brought uneasiness to people across the globe.

There is a reason many of us in America are uncomfortable about the war taking place on the other side of the world: We are being affected by the high price of gas and some of the products in our stores.

As we look to the future while living in this world, many of us need to make adjustments to our lifestyles.

The United States of America has been blessed in many ways, but lately there has been an uneasiness that most of us haven’t felt before.

We don’t know if there are more virus tragedies around the corner, about the possibility of a cyberattack, if there are sanctions that may come our way from other nations or if we will have corrupt, selfish and deceptive politicians as our future leaders. There is definitely reason for us citizens to be concerned.

While there are millions of people in our world living in fear and without hope, there are others among us who seem much more calm and optimistic about life and their future.

When an individual or family has made a habit of consistently saving money for a rainy day or their future, they know they will have a much better chance to survive, if something happens to their job or problems come into their lives, than an individual or family that is only concerned about spending carelessly and living day to day without discipline.

It’s interesting how people who aren’t selfish, and help those in need and treat others with respect seem to have peacefulness about them, and don’t dwell on the negative aspects of our world.

It’s great to have fun and enjoy ourselves, but during this time in our history, paying close attention to the events taking place and preparing for the future with attentiveness is a wise thing to do!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.