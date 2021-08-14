Murphy: A shot of hope and encouragement

If you haven’t felt the impact that the deaths of many of our citizens has caused, there definitely must be ice in your veins or you have no empathy for your fellow man.
In fact, the sting of death has affected millions of us across the world. Many of us citizens have had not only physical problems, but mental problems that have caused us much stress as we live from day to day.
What we’ve been dealing with during COVID-19 is unusual and we should pray that the way we have had to adjust to life doesn’t become a normal part of our lives.
Getting a shot for the pandemic that has caused chaos is one thing, but we also need a shot of hope and encouragement. We need to have the hope that life will improve and there will be better days ahead. We need encouragement as many of us struggle to survive and move forward during these troubled times.
There is one thing that we don’t need: to be around doubtful, complaining, discouraging and negative people who lack hope and carry a negative spirit.
In the past, some of us men who were raised to have a macho image were kind of turned off by people who smiled a lot and would be grinning and happy every time we saw them, but nowadays some of us might welcome some upbeat, uplifting, smiling (not too much) folks around us during our down and depressed days, even if we wouldn’t want to admit it.
Even though wearing masks are recommended in many cases across the world, it’s amazing how a person’s personality is captured even when the facial features are hidden. These are the days when we who have been blessed with great personalities and a caring spirit to come to the forefront. There is a great need for those of us with those gifts.
Even though some of us writers have mentioned the need for our ministers to lead and guide us during this period of time, their jobs have been magnified and we must keep in mind the fact that they have much to bear; we need to pray for them and their leadership.
We’re all in this thing together!
A serious pandemic like the current one should remind us how fragile life can be and the importance of using our God-given time wisely.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.