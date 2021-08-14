Murphy: A shot of hope and encouragement

If you haven’t felt the impact that the deaths of many of our citizens has caused, there definitely must be ice in your veins or you have no empathy for your fellow man.

In fact, the sting of death has affected millions of us across the world. Many of us citizens have had not only physical problems, but mental problems that have caused us much stress as we live from day to day.

What we’ve been dealing with during COVID-19 is unusual and we should pray that the way we have had to adjust to life doesn’t become a normal part of our lives.

Getting a shot for the pandemic that has caused chaos is one thing, but we also need a shot of hope and encouragement. We need to have the hope that life will improve and there will be better days ahead. We need encouragement as many of us struggle to survive and move forward during these troubled times.

There is one thing that we don’t need: to be around doubtful, complaining, discouraging and negative people who lack hope and carry a negative spirit.