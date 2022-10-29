Murphy: A time for family leadership

We need for some of the leaders of our families to insist in making changes to improve the dysfunctional family situations that are raising havoc in America.

Many families take pride in the fact that some of the traditions that were started years ago are still being followed during this time in history. It is taken so seriously by many that any change, no matter how small, can lead to serious family arguments.

Some of the positive traditions that are followed by families are so special that some of us outside of the family circle think about incorporating them into our own family; because we feel it will help improve our own family situation.

There are families that are known for their music ability and related talents, but if we are members of families who aren’t musically inclined, we must remember that we are individuals and family traditions may not fit our agenda.

There’s no need to feel like a traitor within that family. However all family traditions aren’t looked upon kindly by us outsiders.

If racism has been a part of our family tradition as far back as we can remember, and we feel compassion and have a caring attitude toward those different than us, it’s time to show leadership; change those family traditions and ease our conscience.

When there are negative traditions that continue to be followed year after year, the leaders of the family needs to stand up and be counted. We need to stop blaming many of our terrible actions on our relatives of the past.

We each were given a mind of our own. If our great grandfather, grandfather and father are known for running and selling drugs which led to them being familiar with the prison system and finally ended up serving hard time in prison, it doesn’t make sense for a young person today to continue doing the stupid things that his ancestors did which will eventually lead to his incarceration.

We need to stop using weak excuses that involve our families of the past for the attitudes and bad actions we are displaying in today’s world.

When we see detrimental traditions that affect our family and folks outside of the family structure, those traditions should be challenged by at least one family member!