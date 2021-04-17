Murphy: Act like it

If the words of the columns written by this writer seem to heavily speak about the family, it’s because the importance of family and true friends in this time is invaluable.
The words “I love my family” aren’t hard to say, but if we really mean it, the time is now to act like it!
We have absolutely no choice in what our situation will be when we are born into this world. Maybe we’ll be born with a silver spoon in our mouth or maybe we’ll be part of a family that dwells in a rat-infested part of one of our large cities. Could it be that we will become a member of a family where God is put first and loving others is one of our mottos? Perhaps we’ll arrive as the child of an unmarried mother or father who will raise us as a single parent.
If we are born into a family where we are put under the pressure of becoming the next, doctor, teacher or preacher in the family, and we have other goals in mind, we shouldn’t allow family pressure to make us lose sight of those personal goals.
No matter how we come into this world, there will come a time when we need to take a long look in the mirror and make decisions on how we intend on spending our life without dealing with excuses and regrets. If we are born into a wealthy family, the sooner we realize that sharing with others can bring us joy and that we need more than money to have real happiness in our lives, great. If we are determined to not allow being born into an adverse situation keep us down, we can move forward and reach life-changing goals.
With all these things being mentioned, nothing can happen without sincere actions being taken.
Actions speak louder than words.
Some of us procrastinate our way through life so often that one day we’ll wake up during our later years of life with thoughts filled with excuses and regrets weighing heavily on our minds. Life can be tough, but one of the worst things we can do is continuously make empty excuses.
If we want a good-paying job, we must act like it and get our credentials in order. Being successful at any of the quality things in life will take sacrifice and determination, but in the long run it can bring us contentment and success.
Of course, success can be measured in a variety of ways, but keeping our families together and raising our children in a way that will help them become good citizens in the future is a degree of being successful in its own way.
Being a good parent, especially as a single parent, is tough in some ways, but if we want our children to have a chance of living a good life, we must take the actions needed to help bring them some joy in this troubled world!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.