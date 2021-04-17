Murphy: Act like it

If the words of the columns written by this writer seem to heavily speak about the family, it’s because the importance of family and true friends in this time is invaluable.

The words “I love my family” aren’t hard to say, but if we really mean it, the time is now to act like it!

We have absolutely no choice in what our situation will be when we are born into this world. Maybe we’ll be born with a silver spoon in our mouth or maybe we’ll be part of a family that dwells in a rat-infested part of one of our large cities. Could it be that we will become a member of a family where God is put first and loving others is one of our mottos? Perhaps we’ll arrive as the child of an unmarried mother or father who will raise us as a single parent.

If we are born into a family where we are put under the pressure of becoming the next, doctor, teacher or preacher in the family, and we have other goals in mind, we shouldn’t allow family pressure to make us lose sight of those personal goals.