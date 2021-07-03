Murphy: Age adjustments

As we travel through this thing called “life,” we must continuously learn how to make adjustments.
For some of us there are smooth adjustments; but for others there can be times of tough adjustments.
Through the earlier parts of our lives, much can depend on the parents or guardians we have and the atmosphere we are around. Most of us don’t have to worry about important decisions as children, because our parents are making them for us.
During our developing years, sooner or later we realize that there are people we see that are different than us. They may have lighter or darker skin, or speak different than what we are accustomed to.
The adjustments in life are much easier if we have a firm well-rounded foundation that comes from our family leaders. In fact, the better morals and standards we are taught and learn as children, the more understanding and quality adults we will become.
The closer we get to being teenagers, the more we feel we can make decisions for ourselves. For some of us, we start living with a false sense of security, which can lead to disappointments and good and bad learning experiences.
Of course, since we each are different, making adjustments in life can vary widely from one individual to another. Some of us act mature at earlier ages than others, while others may never act mature! Some of the same things that we enjoyed as children are looked at completely different when we become leaders of our own families. The lights we would leave on in our bedrooms as children, or the television sets we left running while we were in other areas of our homes or outside, become a part of our dreaded monthly expenses known as “bills.” We are reminded of the times we left food on our plates and our parents reminded us of the millions of people in the world who are starving with little to eat, when buying groceries become our responsibility.
Needing to work each day and keep at least one job is a major adjustment in our lives, after the long care-free lives many of us are able to live from childhood until we finish school and become the “bread winners” of our own households. When we become senior citizens, we should be thankful that God has given us many years!
Some of us begin to panic when we become senior citizens and among the elderly, but if we are true Christians and believe in His word, this life can be the beginning of something much more exciting, and without the many pitfalls this world has to offer. As parents, we should try our hardest to prepare our children for the challenges they will face in this world.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.