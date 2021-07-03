Murphy: Age adjustments

As we travel through this thing called “life,” we must continuously learn how to make adjustments.

For some of us there are smooth adjustments; but for others there can be times of tough adjustments.

Through the earlier parts of our lives, much can depend on the parents or guardians we have and the atmosphere we are around. Most of us don’t have to worry about important decisions as children, because our parents are making them for us.

During our developing years, sooner or later we realize that there are people we see that are different than us. They may have lighter or darker skin, or speak different than what we are accustomed to.

The adjustments in life are much easier if we have a firm well-rounded foundation that comes from our family leaders. In fact, the better morals and standards we are taught and learn as children, the more understanding and quality adults we will become.

The closer we get to being teenagers, the more we feel we can make decisions for ourselves. For some of us, we start living with a false sense of security, which can lead to disappointments and good and bad learning experiences.