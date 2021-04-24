Murphy: Aging gracefully

Becoming a member of the senior citizen section of America’s population will come to each of us, if we have the good fortune of living an average life.

Our lifestyle, or the way we live the earlier part of our life, will have a great deal to do with how we live as seniors.

If we live an undisciplined life on our way to becoming a senior, we may have an unpleasant future as a senior citizen.

The manner in which we act toward others, from the time we become old enough to make our own decisions, develop friendships or determine the company we keep, can be the preparation stage for our future. There’s a reason some of us love being around some of the seniors and elders we have known during our lifetime. There’s also a reason so many of our senior citizens get very few visits and have little company.

More of them than we might think might enjoy hearing us talk about some of the other relatives, or of the exciting events of the past. When you are not available enough to spend quality time with some of our younger generation, and always seem to be in a hurry to do your own thing, it can attribute to a time of old age loneliness.