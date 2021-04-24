Murphy: Aging gracefully

Becoming a member of the senior citizen section of America’s population will come to each of us, if we have the good fortune of living an average life.
Our lifestyle, or the way we live the earlier part of our life, will have a great deal to do with how we live as seniors.
If we live an undisciplined life on our way to becoming a senior, we may have an unpleasant future as a senior citizen.
The manner in which we act toward others, from the time we become old enough to make our own decisions, develop friendships or determine the company we keep, can be the preparation stage for our future. There’s a reason some of us love being around some of the seniors and elders we have known during our lifetime. There’s also a reason so many of our senior citizens get very few visits and have little company.
More of them than we might think might enjoy hearing us talk about some of the other relatives, or of the exciting events of the past. When you are not available enough to spend quality time with some of our younger generation, and always seem to be in a hurry to do your own thing, it can attribute to a time of old age loneliness.
When we are young, energetic and sharp-minded, we’re not thinking about or preparing for a time in life when medications might become a necessary part of our daily living. No one wants to spend time with a grouchy individual who spent their life being the selfish, uncaring person that didn’t have many friends. They realize they have a life with not much to look forward to. It’s never too late to make changes in our life, but it’s sad when we look back and realize we have wasted quality years being an unpleasant person. While we are heading toward our senior and elderly years, it might be wise to work on bettering our character right away, especially since life is so unpredictable.
If we have been individuals who enjoy finding reasons to look down on others, who carry hate in our hearts for others or feel we are superior to others who are different than we are, now’s the time to change our mindset, because we’re definitely not heading to a better life during our later years.
Some people wait until they’re on their death bed to try making changes, and in some instances death comes faster than they anticipated, but some of us are so defiant that we never change.
What it comes down to is the way our lives will turn out in our senior and elderly years will have a great deal to do with how we live our lives during our earlier years. In normal situations, without a decline in our mental capabilities, it really is up to us!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network.
He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.