Murphy: Asking questions

Being able to keep the lines of communication open with our children is invaluable.

We must allow them to be open with us and ask questions about many of the things on their minds.

From the time we begin our journey through school until we graduate from each level, there will be loud students with different personalities around us. Some will be aggressive students who want to be at the top of their class, some will be bashful and quiet, while others simply do not volunteer to ask questions and have to be asked direct question to be involved in discussions.

We all have personalities of our own. What happens in our homes before we attend our initial time in school will have a great deal to do with what type of student we likely will be. In some of our homes, children aren’t allowed to express themselves with questions or about situations they are curious about, but in other homes, children are invited to express themselves when they are curious about something or aren’t sure of how to handle certain situations.

We are living in a world filled with deception, lies and confusion. Our children are filled with curiosity, so if we parents and leaders ever needed to educate them and give truthful advice, it’s now. If we adults have problems figuring out what’s the truth or a lie, imagine how some of the things discussed and that are taking place in our world today could affect our children.

The world is already dealing with dysfunctional families, lying politicians and division caused by hate. At the rate we’re going, it will be hard for our children to compete for jobs and be successful, if they don’t use the same tactics they view many of our adult leaders using each day. It’s scary to think that if we’re honest citizens who choose not to use lies and deception to succeed in life, we may not be able to compete with those who do.

We should be happy that there are many of us who believe we can be successful if we put God first, learn to respect each other, and be honest and loving toward each other.

One of the things each of us can feel good about is having peace within, because we have been honest and straightforward while we teach and educate our greatest gift, our children.

Those of us who are dedicated to doing the right things can be influential in helping get us back to the standards that led to making us a great country!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.