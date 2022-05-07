Murphy: Be careful with our loyalty

We all could use a friend or companion we can count on, but strong friendships and companionship may not be so easy to find these days.

“Loyalty” is a smooth-sounding word, but its meaning is powerful. Though we may not hear the word “loyalty” spoken that often in some of our homes, our caring actions emphasize exactly what the word implies.

In some of our homes, we are taught to stick together no matter what, to look out for one another and help each other when times are tough. Of course, in Christian homes, the importance of the loyalty and faithfulness between God and us is a consistent subject.

The world of today puts the word “loyalty” front and center when it comes to our political atmosphere and the different kind of leaders, groups and agendas we are experiencing.

Some of our families are being divided, because some of us are more loyal to smooth-talking politicians, ministers or controversial organizations than we are to our family.

Our enjoyment of their persuasive way of speaking allows many of us to lose sight of what they are really all about. We fall into a misguided loyalty without doing the proper research on who they are and what their objectives really are.

It’s sad to use the name politician in the same sentence with ministers, but some of the money-seeking leaders in our church systems have taken advantage of loyal members at a time when we need strong spiritual advice the most.

We shouldn’t just accept the words of another man or woman without doing personal research on who they are, what they stand for and what they truly believe.

Many of our citizens are being misled by leaders who are filled with pride and are greedy for fame and fortune. Their deceptive leadership has caused good, innocent people to get involved in groups filled with lying, hateful disgruntled people.

We should be very careful of what agenda we are following and who we show our loyalty to.

Make wise decisions.

Some of our most needy citizens are being taken advantage of each and every day and are being used by sinister individuals and groups for their advancement and financial gain.

We must be careful who we give our sincere loyalty to!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.