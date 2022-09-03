Murphy: Be prepared for tomorrow

When we are an individual or part of a family that doesn’t believe in preparing for the future, chances are high that our future will be filled with disappointment after disappointment.

If we take a serious look at what’s happening in our world today, we should realize the value of being prepared for what our future might bring.

For a great country like the United States of America, it would be very sad to see the amount of people living in poverty start increasing in the coming years.

Sadly, some families and individuals only live a day-to-day lifestyle, without making any plans for the future.

Just because we have a great job today and are making a good salary, it doesn’t mean things can’t quickly change.

The COVID -19 pandemic should be a warning to each of us about how quickly life can change. Many of us lost loved ones, our jobs and our homes during the troubled days of the pandemic; and some of us are still experiencing tough times.

If we are in the position to do so, this might be a good time to start putting money aside for a rainy day, because rainy days could be right around the corner.

When we aren’t familiar with ways to prepare for the future, because it hasn’t been emphasized in our family, now’s the time for us to find our own way of planning for our future.

Maybe cutting back on some of the extra activities that we can do without could save us some money. Of course, if it’s mentioned how backing off of buying so many lottery tickets and using that money for savings that could help increase our future money, we might get serious arguments from some folk.

Most of us enjoy fast food, but if we are addicted to buying fast food almost every day, it can get really expensive. It would be surprising how much money many of us spend on fast food during the course of a year. Preparing food at home or cutting back on purchasing fast food so often is definitely a way to save money.

While looking at our favorite programs, we are bombarded with scrumptious foods coming across our screens and, in many cases, we can’t wait to run out and pick up what we saw.

Saving money is a challenge for most of us ordinary people, especially during this time in our history, but in the long run it can be a huge blessing when tough times come around.

Life is uncertain, but whatever we do, the lessons we’ve learned over the last couple years or more should show how important being prepared for the future can be!