Murphy: Be realistic moving forward

We need to be careful what we wish for.

As youngsters many of us hoped that we would be able to have a big house, fancy car and a lot of money when we reached adulthood. In some cases we didn’t even think about what it would take to get to the point of having these things.

Some of our most prosperous citizens never tell about the hard work and dedication it took for them to be financially successful. That’s why it’s great when someone who came from a family of little means was able to become successful because of their hard work and determination to succeed.

Our children need to know that in order to be legally successful financially it takes good work ethics and a willingness to sacrifice to reach their goals.

It’s not unusual to feel that a man or woman driving a Mercedes, BMW or a Jaguar is happier and is enjoying life more than those of us who ride in a ten year old Honda or a twelve year old Chevy, but maybe they’re happy and maybe they’re not.

A lot of things in life aren’t what they appear to be.

When we see the politician running for office who has his wife by his side and a consistent smile as his wife’s smile matches his, they appear to be the perfect couple for the position he’s vying for. We will only find out the truthfulness of their promises and how their personalities really are by their actions.

Life isn’t always what we perceive it to be.

Sooner or later in life we will find that the grass may look greener on the other side, but when we take a closer look, we will be able to distinguish the green weeds intertwined in that grass. When we see some of our citizens who make small salaries and are among those of low financial status seemingly enjoying life with their families and peers, they should be an example to us of how to appreciate life no matter what. There are some rich and popular people who have been great examples to us, because they never forget where they came from and they reach out to help others. It’s not smart to clutter our minds by allowing glamorous ways of the world that are beyond our means to influence how we live each day.

While we are finding ways to improve our lives spiritually and financially, we should try to enjoy our lives by thanking God for his blessings while we live within our means. By doing so, it will help keep a genuine smile on our faces!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.