Murphy: Be thankful anyway

This year has been full of disasters, protests, financial problems and just plain old craziness.
For most of us, the events we have witnessed during the year have been full of happenings and situations that we never thought we would experience during our lifetime. For some of us, the bad things in life have far outweighed the good things.
At the end of last year and at the beginning of this year, many of us had decent jobs and were in the position to sustain ourselves financially, but then COVID-19 came in and hit us like a brick.
With all these things taking place in our troubled world, we still have plenty reasons to be thankful and grateful.
In fact, if we have the ability to read and understand these writings, evidently our eyes and brains are working well. In order for them to work well, or at all, we should thank God that we are among the living.
In today’s unpredictable world, where uncertainty is part of our everyday life, we need to give gratitude to Almighty God as much as possible. And while we’re doing that, some of us need to let go of the hateful attitudes and nasty mouths we’ve been having and using toward our fellow citizens.
We should be thankful to have an opportunity to live in a country where we have freedom of choice, but during our election process, things have gotten out of hand. We can talk about how great the United States is as much as we want, but there’s a reason we’ve always been considered to be great by much of the world. We have shown other countries that we are a melting pot that unites people from across the world.
We can’t let the word “united,” which is part of our name, continue to lose its meaning. There has been more division in our country recently than many of us have ever seen.
For many of us, Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season. It would also be a great time for us to start the healing process that will be needed to keep our great country, with freedom of choice, united.
It doesn’t matter who we vote for, we should be thankful for the opportunity to vote, but it’s time to stop all the rhetoric and get serious about our future!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
