Murphy: Be thankful anyway

This year has been full of disasters, protests, financial problems and just plain old craziness.

For most of us, the events we have witnessed during the year have been full of happenings and situations that we never thought we would experience during our lifetime. For some of us, the bad things in life have far outweighed the good things.

At the end of last year and at the beginning of this year, many of us had decent jobs and were in the position to sustain ourselves financially, but then COVID-19 came in and hit us like a brick.

With all these things taking place in our troubled world, we still have plenty reasons to be thankful and grateful.

In fact, if we have the ability to read and understand these writings, evidently our eyes and brains are working well. In order for them to work well, or at all, we should thank God that we are among the living.

In today’s unpredictable world, where uncertainty is part of our everyday life, we need to give gratitude to Almighty God as much as possible. And while we’re doing that, some of us need to let go of the hateful attitudes and nasty mouths we’ve been having and using toward our fellow citizens.