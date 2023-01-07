Murphy: Be thankful for each new day

Thank God that we’re around for another year! Being thankful from the beginning of the year can be a great thing to do. In fact, each day when we awaken we should express our thanks to God.

Another great thing to do is to stay away from complaining, grumpy folks.

Sometimes it’s not easy to stay away from these types of folks, because they are in our family and among those we consider friends or co-workers, but we still don’t have to engage in a negative conversation with them.

After a while silence or lack of response might discourage them from conversing with us.

Some of us, who have been followers in the past, need to start making better decisions for ourselves.

There are times in life when we need to take a long close look at the negative ideals and traditions we’ve shared with those we are close to. If God has blessed us to live to see another year, making changes that will better our way of life would be one way of thanking Him.

After experiencing what we have for more than two years with the virus situations, finding ways to enjoy and appreciate life should be one of the things at the top of our list. Why not make plans to start attending church or to go more often?

The camaraderie with other believers who put God first and who continuously show their thanks for having Him in their lives could give us a mental boost and a spiritual lift. Instead of waiting for holidays to spend time with our extended families, plan more time to spend with loved ones. Anytime during the year would be a great time to start planning for a peaceful day at the beach.

Some of us make the excuse that going to the beach can be too expensive. Well, preparing a nice lunch at home will cut the expenses. Plus, it’s hard to beat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, meat and cheese sandwiches, a variety of chips along with juice and soda. Some of us need to take a break from those perfect diets anyway.

Have some fun! Just the thought of upcoming pleasant outings or fun events can make us feel much better as we carry out our daily routines.