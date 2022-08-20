Murphy: Be thankful

Life in our country should not be taken for granted.

The United States of America isn’t a country without problems. Like many other places in the world, there are the rich, middle class and the poor.

Racial discrimination in America is still a glowing part of our lifestyle. We can’t ignore the fact that people of color aren’t always looked at equally when it comes to some hiring practices, but as slowly as it may be, there has been improvement over the years. However, when we look at the overall picture, we are living in one of the best countries in the world.

Millions of us citizens own two cars, at least two television sets and are in the position to improve our status. When we take advantage of our educational opportunities, we are able to position ourselves for better jobs that can lead to even more opportunities. There are those in our country who have literally gone from rags to riches.

It’s puzzling how a person we might work with or have a friendship with constantly complains about something each and every day. If we are blessed with a job, have a roof over our head, have transportation and some of the modern day assets like televisions, cell phones and computers, why do so many of us fuss and fret about some of the little problems we face?

On almost every job we have we will find some of us who have made complaining one of the favorite things they do. We may not realize it, but in many instances what started out as a great new day for us steadily heads downward as we hear the complaints of someone around us.

It’s interesting how a person who gossips doesn’t want to spend much time with us when we don’t waste much time listening to them talk. In fact, sooner or later, they most likely will find something about us to include in their daily complaining/gossip sessions.

If we found more time to count our blessings and be thankful for the good things we enjoy as Americans, there wouldn’t be so much time for foolish talk and negative actions.

Thank God for His awesome blessings!