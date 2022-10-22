Murphy: Beware of users

Over the years through this column there has been a consistent emphasis on the importance of helping others who are in need.

There are different ways to help others, but usually helping others financially immediately comes to mind.

Please keep in mind the fact of helping others, because we choose to, is the opposite of being “taken advantage of” or “being used” by others who use fabrication and lies to convince us they need assistance for their own agenda.

There are those of us who wake up each morning with thoughts of how to take advantage of others. With the many advanced ways of reaching us during this time in history, we are constantly being targeted through radio, television, the internet, the mail, our cell phones and our house phones by those looking to “use us” for their financial gain.

We must be careful who we trust. In today’s world, everyone we come in contact with each day doesn’t have our best interest in mind. In fact, there are times when users are within our own families. When a family member does nothing to improve their status, but often has their hand out for financial help, they might fit into the “user” category. Users are everywhere.

We are being bombarded by schemers, con artist and dishonest people each and every day and their goal is to take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens.

Some of our politicians and even some church leaders can act like hard-hearted criminals by ignoring their conscience when their goal is financial gain. The millions of dollars that are raised by smooth talking politicians making promises, scheming con artist and crooked preachers, often come from struggling, vulnerable people looking for something better in this life.

We must be careful who we trust. It’s not always easy to recognize when we are being used, but when we stop and take a good, long look at what’s going on in our lives, those who prey upon us for their own benefit will come clearly into focus.

It’s good to do what we can to help others, but it would be wise to do a thorough check on where our hard earned money is going and where it ends up!