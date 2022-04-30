Murphy: Blaming others

It’s hard for some of us to take responsibility for some of the situations we find ourselves in.

Our prisons are full of inmates who refuse to admit that they committed a crime. There are times that the wrong person is accused of a crime they aren’t guilty of, but most of the time the true perpetrator of a crime is the individual or group of people who are arrested.

One of the saddest things that can happen is for a person who normally would not commit a crime gets caught up in a relative or friend’s scheme that causes them to be punished by the law.

Accepting the responsibility for some of our actions is not easy to do, but as we become independent adults, we must learn the importance of making our own decisions; and being accountable for them.

Over and over we hear of adults blaming their parents for some of their bad actions. In some instances the parents haven’t done a good job in raising their children, but shouldn’t there be a time when there’s a cut-off point and we start looking in the mirror at the individual who has committed certain actions?

In our country unity seems to be becoming less important as some of our “me first” and power-seeking citizens act less and less concerned about the less fortunate citizens in America. Instead, those who are in vulnerable positions are often blamed for many of the problems that wouldn’t exist if we worked together to solve them.

There are many of us who are in situations that we have no control over, because we were put in our situation do to the unwise decisions of those before us. If a person is born into a family living in poverty, they are immediately beginning life where the better odds are not in their favor; however, when we are able to fend for ourselves and utilize the ways to improve our lives, the excuses no longer hold much weight.

When each generation in a so-called low-class family shows no improvement in their way of life over the years, those in the leadership roles must accept the blame for their chosen way of living.

Many of us need to stop playing the blame game and focus on improving our lives. It will take determination and learning skills that will help in our development, but it will be well worth it!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.