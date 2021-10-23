Murphy: Changing the narrative

When we turn on our radio or television sets each day, we can be sure that our major networks will be unified in one way.
They all will be filling the airways with “bad news!”
When we pick up some of our newspapers or open some of our magazines, “bad news” abounds.
No wonder there are so many people who have been worn down by constantly hearing or seeing the most tragic or depressing events that are taking place in our world.
At times the statement “no news is good news” is right on point, but we must keep in touch with the realities of the troubled world we live in. One of the greatest assets to we Americans having freedom of choice is our ability to make decisions that can be for our personal good. There’s no reason we can’t change the narrative and start living our lives in a way that can be more comfortable to our liking.
Of course if we enjoy listening to lies, confusing information or degrading words or music, it’s our choice. We don’t have to be smothered by the terrible events taking place in our world today, because there’s also some uplifting and encouraging things taking place that we can witness by simply turning to another station or changing the channel.
We can choose listening to or watching a station with depressing news, or turning to a station or program that can bring a smile to our face. Our choice can make a major difference in how our day begins. Programs like “Family Feud,” “America Says,” “Wheel of Fortune” or some of the sitcoms can not only make us laugh, but can challenge us mentally while taking our minds off of the troubles in the world.
Our freedom of choice gives us the ability to get away from some of the sad events and troubled politics we as a country have been enduring. Keep in mind the fact that the opportunity to listen to uplifting spiritual music according to our liking is somewhere on our radio or listening apparatus. There are also spiritual television programs in place for those of us who are interested.
Though we need to keep the pulse of what’s going on in the world and America, dwelling continuously on negative, depressing news isn’t good for our psyche. God gave us the ability to make choices; we need to use that gift more often!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.