Murphy: Changing the narrative

When we turn on our radio or television sets each day, we can be sure that our major networks will be unified in one way.

They all will be filling the airways with “bad news!”

When we pick up some of our newspapers or open some of our magazines, “bad news” abounds.

No wonder there are so many people who have been worn down by constantly hearing or seeing the most tragic or depressing events that are taking place in our world.

At times the statement “no news is good news” is right on point, but we must keep in touch with the realities of the troubled world we live in. One of the greatest assets to we Americans having freedom of choice is our ability to make decisions that can be for our personal good. There’s no reason we can’t change the narrative and start living our lives in a way that can be more comfortable to our liking.

Of course if we enjoy listening to lies, confusing information or degrading words or music, it’s our choice. We don’t have to be smothered by the terrible events taking place in our world today, because there’s also some uplifting and encouraging things taking place that we can witness by simply turning to another station or changing the channel.