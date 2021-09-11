Murphy: Children and the future

Some of us are deeply concerned about the future for our children.
If we’re not, we might need to face reality and look at the signs of the times.
It has been said that children are the greatest gift we as human beings can get. Some of us might say that our children have caused us nothing but headaches and others might feel blessed to have been able to bring a child into this world. Whichever way we might feel, we must remember that our children wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us.
As we have said in the past, when a child comes into this world, they have no choice in who their parents will be, who their siblings will be, where they might live or how they will live.
On the other hand, we the parents of a child can in many ways help determine how a child’s life can or might be by the decisions we make.
Children don’t ask to come into this world and the reason so many of our children are suffering and living unhappy lives are because we were unprepared for them when they arrived.
Whether it’s because we let our emotions get the best of us, which led to an irresponsible sexual encounter, or we decide to get married and have our children as married people, we are responsible for introducing them to a crazy, troubled world that’s filled with uncertainty.
The changes in how we are allowed to discipline our children can make things tough for parents. If we took away some of the new restrictions and allowed us parents to use some of the old-time discipline ways using “hands-on love” maybe there would be more reasons for our children to listen, respect and obey us.
We’ve always had problems in this world and we always will. But some of the unforeseen events that have been taking place lately are mindboggling. Who would have ever thought that our great country would have so many of our leaders lie without blinking an eye?
Instead of us coming together during the pandemic crisis, we seem to be arguing instead of bonding. Our children are watching us, even when they are listening to music and wearing earbuds.
Bringing a child into this world with the proper preparation and strong level-headed couples can be a beautiful and awesome thing; however, it’s unfair and sad to bring children into today’s world without having a heart for their future.
We as adults need to think before we act, but even when we make mistakes, we should try hard to take care of our responsibilities!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.