Murphy: Children and the future

Some of us are deeply concerned about the future for our children.

If we’re not, we might need to face reality and look at the signs of the times.

It has been said that children are the greatest gift we as human beings can get. Some of us might say that our children have caused us nothing but headaches and others might feel blessed to have been able to bring a child into this world. Whichever way we might feel, we must remember that our children wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us.

As we have said in the past, when a child comes into this world, they have no choice in who their parents will be, who their siblings will be, where they might live or how they will live.

On the other hand, we the parents of a child can in many ways help determine how a child’s life can or might be by the decisions we make.

Children don’t ask to come into this world and the reason so many of our children are suffering and living unhappy lives are because we were unprepared for them when they arrived.