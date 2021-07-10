Murphy: Competition in life

We as Americans are known for our competitiveness.
Of course we consider ourselves the most powerful nation in the world. During this time in history there are other nations, such as China and Russia, that also consider themselves as top-notch world powers. The secrecy displayed by the most powerful countries in the world keeps the leaders and citizens of this world on edge.
Over the years, the United States of America has been considered the most popular, inviting and enticing country by many citizens living across the globe, but it seems that we are quickly becoming more of a country of separate ideals than one of being “united” in the goals that we promoted and promised during our beginning.
There’s nothing like good, clean competition, but many of our candidates running for office seem to feel dragging each other through the mud is the way to go. Aren’t we as Americans on the same side? What’s going on?
Whatever is going on is starting to bring a sad uncertainty to us, the citizens of America. People living in the land of the free should be the happiest people in the world. Despite being competitive, it would be good if some of our political leaders would stop being so consumed with becoming the top dog in certain offices and think more about the welfare of those they should be serving; by doing so, things would look much brighter for the future of our country.
Maybe it’s time for us to be just as concerned about the happiness and peace of mind of our citizens as we are about having the greatest arsenal of destructive equipment in the world.
When we observe some of the citizens in different countries of the world, some of their sadness can even be felt across our televisions screens. We, the citizens of our great country, definitely don’t want to lose our joy, but some of us aren’t happy about some of the surprising and unexpected events that have been taking place in our land.
Many of us so-called Christians are acting like anything but.
This is a serious time in our history, and we need a lot of prayer. So all the folks who obviously are fakes and pretenders need to get out of the way and let us sincere folks do what this country said it would do initially: put our trust in God! Anyone who has been witnessing some of the troubling things happening in our United States of America should realize that this is no time for games.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.