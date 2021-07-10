Murphy: Competition in life

We as Americans are known for our competitiveness.

Of course we consider ourselves the most powerful nation in the world. During this time in history there are other nations, such as China and Russia, that also consider themselves as top-notch world powers. The secrecy displayed by the most powerful countries in the world keeps the leaders and citizens of this world on edge.

Over the years, the United States of America has been considered the most popular, inviting and enticing country by many citizens living across the globe, but it seems that we are quickly becoming more of a country of separate ideals than one of being “united” in the goals that we promoted and promised during our beginning.

There’s nothing like good, clean competition, but many of our candidates running for office seem to feel dragging each other through the mud is the way to go. Aren’t we as Americans on the same side? What’s going on?