Murphy: Controlling our money

We are continuously being bombarded with commercials when we turn on our radios and television sets.

The executives and their advisers in some of our biggest companies know just how to get our attention so they can try persuading us to purchase whatever they are selling.

As soon as we make a decision on what automobile we would like to purchases in the future, another vehicle that looks better, is said to save more gas, and has a longer guarantee comes across our screens.

We are constantly put in the position to make decisions on how to spend our money. There are so many scrumptious food commercials, that if we’re not careful, we will end up making purchases of products that aren’t the best for our health. Catchy music and up-close pictures of delicious food products are so inviting, at times, that we can’t wait to get our hands and lips on them.

Companies have employees that study the best way to entice us to buy their products.

During the worst time of the pandemic, when we spent most of our time indoors, companies took full advantage of pushing their products on us. The problem of being stuck and unable to move around as we normally would, is that we eat and put on extra weight. After many of us gained weight, we started seeing more and more commercials on how to lose weight.

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has made some of our riches citizens even richer. The competition between companies has become more intense than ever as they vie for our attention and our money. There’s a reason so many of us are in deep financial trouble.

In fact, some of us max out our credit cards so quickly that we can’t recall some of the ways we used them. When we try so hard to get in the position to put our credit in decent order, we should be wise enough to make better decisions so we can keep it that way.

We need to practice patience when we are making decisions on how to spend our hard-earned money. Remember: Haste makes waste!