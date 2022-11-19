Murphy: Counting our blessings

As we mentioned last week, this has been one of our most impactful elections in recent history; but the mid-term elections are close to being over.

Actually, some of us will be relieved when it’s over. Whether our candidate wins or loses, it’s time for us Americans to show the world that we are allowed to make choices, yet remain unified in our belief in democracy.

It would be great if we as a country could settle down and think about the many blessings we as Americans share.

Over the last few months, the fierce competition we have observed between those running for office has led to quite a bit of tension within our communities, and in some cases even within families.

Choosing who we want as our leaders isn’t always easy. In fact, some of us will need a period of adjustment for some of the new ways certain leaders choose to govern. Adjustments may not always be with smooth transitions, but we still should be thankful to live in a nation known as the land of opportunity.

Though every two years the month of November is the time for elections, every November we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is a great time for each of us to count our many blessings.

Viruses, wars, hateful organizations, school shootings and other unforeseen events leading to death and sadness have plagued us recently. Yet God has allowed us to continue to stand tall.

We have a lot to be thankful for!