Murphy: Dealing with reality

Some of us look forward to our next day at work and spending time with our coworkers, because we enjoy our jobs.
Others of us are happy to start our day spending time learning in school or online; and some of us look forward to starting our day by visiting friends or relatives.
Then there are those of us who are frustrated with the thought of facing another day.
For many of us, it’s hard getting up each morning, knowing another tough day is upon us.
Each day millions of us struggle to survive. We live during a time when many of us act and look to be doing well, but looks can be deceiving. That neighbor or coworker driving around in a fancy car could possibly be dealing with more headaches and pressures than those of us living in the so-called “low-class” areas of our cities and towns.
Looks are deceiving. Some of us are learning the hard way that keeping up with the Joneses isn’t as easy as we thought it would be.
Working two or three jobs in order to survive is one thing, but working two or three jobs so we can keep up with the Joneses is another thing.
It’s time for us who are living beyond our means to start dealing with reality instead of being caught up in the fake and pretentious lives too many of us are living these days.
Some of us are hardworking citizens who have been blessed to make big bucks and, because of the lessons we have learned by observing other’s mistakes, we are able to enjoy our lives and be content.
When an individual is making a relatively large salary and realizes the importance of saving, it could lead to a big savings account. In fact, saving – no matter what the size of our salary – is always a great thing to do.
When we see someone working on a low-paying job, yet they seem content and happy, maybe they live without the pressures many of us are bearing. If we lack discipline, even though we make a lot of money, we could live a miserable, debt-filled life.
When we are honest with ourselves and face the realities of life according to our means, we can avoid some of the pitfalls that can cause frustrations in life. If we spend money without discipline, we can look forward to problems.
Some of us can afford to spend 15 or 20 dollars a day at a fast food restaurant, but for others of us, using that money in a more feasible way would make much more sense.
Life is too short to waste time trying to be someone different than ourselves, so why not live life being the best version of an honest, realistic individual that we can be?
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network.
He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.