Murphy: Dealing with reality

Some of us are hardworking citizens who have been blessed to make big bucks and, because of the lessons we have learned by observing other’s mistakes, we are able to enjoy our lives and be content.

When an individual is making a relatively large salary and realizes the importance of saving, it could lead to a big savings account. In fact, saving – no matter what the size of our salary – is always a great thing to do.

When we see someone working on a low-paying job, yet they seem content and happy, maybe they live without the pressures many of us are bearing. If we lack discipline, even though we make a lot of money, we could live a miserable, debt-filled life.

When we are honest with ourselves and face the realities of life according to our means, we can avoid some of the pitfalls that can cause frustrations in life. If we spend money without discipline, we can look forward to problems.

Some of us can afford to spend 15 or 20 dollars a day at a fast food restaurant, but for others of us, using that money in a more feasible way would make much more sense.

Life is too short to waste time trying to be someone different than ourselves, so why not live life being the best version of an honest, realistic individual that we can be?

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.