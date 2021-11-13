Murphy: Different ways of living

As Americans we are citizens in a country that is occupied by people of many nationalities, colors and heredity.

We are a melting pot of people from all over the world. Everyone looks at life in their own way. We are so diverse, and have such a large variety of foods available to eat, that each of us can usually find what is pleasing to our appetite.

Our differences are one of the reasons the United States of America is known by most of the world as “the greatest country” in the world.

While some may feel a certain type of music is great, others may dislike that same music. Many of us enjoy the challenge of getting the answers correct on game shows; while others would rather look at comedy shows which need little brain work and bring smiles to our face. The fact is, each of us is different, and we should learn to appreciate and enjoy the things that fit our personality or way of life.