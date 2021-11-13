Murphy: Different ways of living

As Americans we are citizens in a country that is occupied by people of many nationalities, colors and heredity.
We are a melting pot of people from all over the world. Everyone looks at life in their own way. We are so diverse, and have such a large variety of foods available to eat, that each of us can usually find what is pleasing to our appetite.
Our differences are one of the reasons the United States of America is known by most of the world as “the greatest country” in the world.
While some may feel a certain type of music is great, others may dislike that same music. Many of us enjoy the challenge of getting the answers correct on game shows; while others would rather look at comedy shows which need little brain work and bring smiles to our face. The fact is, each of us is different, and we should learn to appreciate and enjoy the things that fit our personality or way of life.
There are those who are able to purchase or enjoy anything their heart desires, because they have the financial means that allows them to do so. If we want to enjoy some of the perks of life, but lack the cash to do so, it can be frustrating to some of us; but we also know that in most cases, in America, taking advantage of the opportunity to succeed with hard work can bring us many things we might want. That’s the reason that trying to live a life we really can’t afford to, because of peer pressure or trying to “keep up with the Joneses” is not a wise idea.
The statement “Be the best version of yourself to live an extraordinary life” speaks to each of us. Only God really knows what our potential can be, but even we mere mortals realize that a person who is lazy, stagnate, has low self-esteem and lacks ambition has no interest in making their life successful! The best particular version of our self may not mean that we need to be millionaires or wealthy to live a great life; but if our best version includes being financially blessed, so be it.
We in America have many different ways of living our lives, but doing our best to have a life we can enjoy and have a level of contentment is a goal well worth shooting for!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.