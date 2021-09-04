Murphy: Don’t rush to adulthood

During our lifetime we have different stages we go through before we become adults.
After we come into this world as a baby, in a relatively short period we will end up in pre-school or kindergarten. Then there’s elementary school, high school and, if we are fortunate enough, college.
These various stages are all important, and in some cases, during our time in college we will still have some kind of a support system.
Then our life as adults changes things in a big way! The words “accountability” and “responsibility” are magnified. If marriage and children are on the agenda, it’s important that preparations are made to handle this major change financially and lifestyle-wise.
It is great when our children and young folks can enjoy their childhood and youthful days to the fullest. Parents, please allow our children to follow the normal process and have fun before becoming adults; don’t rush them!
When we have a “normal child development,” the older we get and the more responsibility we have, our childhood and youthful days will be really missed.
Remember the days when we had an accident, slipped and fell, but bounced right back up and were able to smile? As we get older, falling down becomes less and less fun and more and more a serious event.
As children we are always thinking about the next fun filled event we can enjoy and what fast food restaurant we can ask our parents to take us to.
As responsible adults our first question is usually “how much will it cost.” There is one responsibility we adults must constantly deal with: bills, bills and more bills.
Many of us have been in situations where we couldn’t wait to become an independent full-fledged adult. Later in life we realize that we didn’t know what we were asking for.
For those of us who have been blessed to have great parents and leaders in our families we should be thankful. Their guidance has helped us to become solid, well rounded adults who know how to deal with adversity and tough times. Now it’s up to us current adults to do the same for our children and young people.
If we allow our children and young people to enjoy their childhood and youth, as adults, they’ll be much better prepared for this unpredictable and troubled world!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.