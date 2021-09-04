Murphy: Don’t rush to adulthood

As children we are always thinking about the next fun filled event we can enjoy and what fast food restaurant we can ask our parents to take us to.

As responsible adults our first question is usually “how much will it cost.” There is one responsibility we adults must constantly deal with: bills, bills and more bills.

Many of us have been in situations where we couldn’t wait to become an independent full-fledged adult. Later in life we realize that we didn’t know what we were asking for.

For those of us who have been blessed to have great parents and leaders in our families we should be thankful. Their guidance has helped us to become solid, well rounded adults who know how to deal with adversity and tough times. Now it’s up to us current adults to do the same for our children and young people.

If we allow our children and young people to enjoy their childhood and youth, as adults, they’ll be much better prepared for this unpredictable and troubled world!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.