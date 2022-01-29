Murphy: Don't waste your talents

There is no reason for some of us to be stuck in the mud when we have been blessed with good health and God given talents.
There are times when we’ve heard an entertainer sing and wonder “How in the world did they become successful as a singer?” or “Maybe they should have chosen the comedy field.”
If we’ve never been asked to do a solo in our church choir, or if we’ve been encouraged by our family members not to sing so loud around the house, there’s a good chance that singing may not be our best talent. Sometimes those of us with less talent who have grit, determination and a desire to succeed in some capacity can become successful. The reason some of us with less talent are able to achieve high goals is because of our untiring drive and aggressive determination.
Even if we are gifted with talent, being talented by itself is not enough; unless we are fortunate to be discovered and promoted by an ambitious agent or a person with strong leadership skills. Yet, there are some of us who sit back and complain when we see a person we feel is much less talented than we are being in the limelight, or rising to the top of their occupation.
All talented people don’t use their talents for the good of the world. Sadly, some of the most brilliant and skilled individuals in the world have decided to use their communication and leadership talents to direct criminal activities. Even though we can’t control what family we are born into, at times we mustn’t even allow our family members to interfere with us going after our dreams. A major key to success in any field or occupation is to stay away from complaining, negative, stagnant, discouraging and lazy people. Try to spend as much time as possible around encouraging, upbeat and positive people.
If we are interested in a certain field, it would be wise-if possible-to spend quality time with those with a similar mindset. There are some of us who hesitate to use our talents; because we don’t feel that we have the aggressive personality that it takes to push ourselves. In those cases, having someone to represent us can be a smart way to go. If that’s what it takes, doing so is much better than wasting our talents.
If we are gifted as an athlete, a singer or entertainer, a wiz at mathematics, a great speaker or communicator, or excel at something we enjoy, go for it. Me must not allow anyone to discourage us or curtail are dreams!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.