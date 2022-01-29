Murphy: Don't waste your talents

There is no reason for some of us to be stuck in the mud when we have been blessed with good health and God given talents.

There are times when we’ve heard an entertainer sing and wonder “How in the world did they become successful as a singer?” or “Maybe they should have chosen the comedy field.”

If we’ve never been asked to do a solo in our church choir, or if we’ve been encouraged by our family members not to sing so loud around the house, there’s a good chance that singing may not be our best talent. Sometimes those of us with less talent who have grit, determination and a desire to succeed in some capacity can become successful. The reason some of us with less talent are able to achieve high goals is because of our untiring drive and aggressive determination.

Even if we are gifted with talent, being talented by itself is not enough; unless we are fortunate to be discovered and promoted by an ambitious agent or a person with strong leadership skills. Yet, there are some of us who sit back and complain when we see a person we feel is much less talented than we are being in the limelight, or rising to the top of their occupation.