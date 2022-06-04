Murphy: Education and common sense

In order to succeed in life, education is one of the major factors we need.

The first time we apply for a job there’s a good possibility that the first question we might be asked on an initial interview will be related to our educational experiences.

Education is a great asset to have, but education alone is not necessarily the only ingredient to helping us have a happy life.

There’s a reason some of our great-grandparents and grandparents lived good, solid lives without an abundance of education. There have been millions of parents without strong educational backgrounds that made wise decisions, and were able to raise their children to be good, solid citizens who have added to America’s success.

Many of them made wise decisions based on what they experienced in life and good old common sense. Education is defined as “the knowledge and development resulting from the process of being educated.” Common sense is “having sound judgment, not necessarily based on specialized knowledge.”

Some of us boast of our education background and become more and more braggadocios as our education increases; however, a lack of common sense within a highly educated individual can be a bad thing.

Some family leaders emphasize education more than anything else while raising their children and this in itself seems fine; but if a spiritual mindset and a love for others are not put in the proper perspective in the home, that child can become an educated citizen whose only goals are being successful and accomplishing financial gain.

The technology of today shows how knowledge from the citizens in our world continues to increase, but the morality in our world seems to be continuously getting worst.

Many of our leaders and citizens are showing cold-hearted attitudes toward one another. No matter how educated, wealthy or poor we are, showing love toward each other isn’t complicated.

We need more well-rounded individuals who are educated, love God and show compassion and concern for their fellow citizens. We definitely should try to get as much education as we can, but in the long run, peace of mind comes from caring about and helping others and honoring our God.

Let’s get back to the basic promises and concepts this country was built on.

“In God we trust!”

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.