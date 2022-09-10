Murphy: Encouraging, supportive people

There are so many problems facing many of us these days, that being around others with an uplifting spirit can do wonders for an individual’s peace of mind.

Lately we have witnessed many of our leaders and disgruntled citizens spewing out hateful, divisive words that can leave an uncomfortable feeling in our minds. There always seems to be a disagreement between Republicans and Democrats, the influential and those considered the lower class, and those who are rich and those of lesser means.

There will always be arguments and disagreements, because each of us looks at life according to who we hang out with, where we live and our financial status.

When we have children that we want to be successful, we know they will need encouragement and support. In today’s world, most of us adults, as well as our children, need a good dose of positivity. We need to get our minds off of the continuous lies and bad news broadcast on our radios and television sets each and every day.

There’s nothing better than having cheerful parents or siblings within our own family that we can talk to during tough times; however, there are also times when we aren’t feeling our best and we need to get away from the nagging, complaining family members within our own household to avoid silly arguments.

With so much negativity around us these days, we need to be around encouraging and supportive people.

There are some of our churches that can give us a boost when we enter their doors. The welcoming smiles and pleasant words we hear can be just what we need. If our church has this type of atmosphere, we might need to think about inviting a family member or friend to attend church with us so they can also receive some uplifting and caring feelings.

Some of us can get a mental break from watching different sport events. Hopefully the team we are rooting for aren’t consistent losers. It might be a good idea to view movies that are funny and full of content that can make us laugh or smile.

Even though we have been dealing with some tough times, being around encouraging, supportive and uplifting people can help keep our spirits high, but daily prayer can be our most major asset!