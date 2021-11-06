Murphy: Explaining the past

The children and young people of today are able to receive an abundance of knowledge, because of technology that we didn’t have in years gone by.

If there is something that our family and close friends want to keep private, we must be careful what our conversations on social mediate are all about.

There are some things we need to realize as we live our lives each day; we can’t hide history.

Our children and young people will be able to find information on our country’s past history, how many of our ancestors lived and about many of the things we took part in personally during our lifetime.

Children have always been curious; and as they get older the questions they might ask us may be surprising. Some of their questions may be very intrusive, and since there are no perfect people, it may take quite a bit to answer some of them.

If we live our lives the right way now, some of the questions from our youngsters may allow us to stay in our comfort zone when we give them the answers.