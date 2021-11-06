Murphy: Explaining the past

The children and young people of today are able to receive an abundance of knowledge, because of technology that we didn’t have in years gone by.
If there is something that our family and close friends want to keep private, we must be careful what our conversations on social mediate are all about.
There are some things we need to realize as we live our lives each day; we can’t hide history.
Our children and young people will be able to find information on our country’s past history, how many of our ancestors lived and about many of the things we took part in personally during our lifetime.
Children have always been curious; and as they get older the questions they might ask us may be surprising. Some of their questions may be very intrusive, and since there are no perfect people, it may take quite a bit to answer some of them.
If we live our lives the right way now, some of the questions from our youngsters may allow us to stay in our comfort zone when we give them the answers.
For some of us, because of our past, the option of lying or digging deep inside to give an honest answer may apply. We must remember that our children see and hear more than we might think. That’s why some conversations should be help in private, because they should be “for adults only.”
We must start taking a serious look at our future. If our morals continue to drop, we are in for big trouble.
Politicians have been known to make promises, even if they know they can’t fulfill them; however, the easy manner in which some of our leaders continue to lie is no joke, because our young people are wondering if that’s what it takes to be a leader in America.
The lies, hate, discrimination and foolery the other countries are witnessing taking place in our country that is supposed to be “the greatest country in the world” doesn’t create a good image. When our children reach the ages when they will become the leaders of America, we need to hope and pray that many of their decisions aren’t based on what is taking place in today’s America.
Being a part of any group can be exciting, because of the camaraderie, but if we are involved in destructive organizations, we need to wake up.
According to God’s Word, remember that each of us will be judged individually! How we explain our actions to our children and young people is one thing, but in the final analysis, it will depend on our own actions, not a group’s.
