Murphy: Eyeing acts of discrimination

When we hear the word discrimination usually our minds goes directly to African-Americans or people of color. But throughout life we can run into discrimination in various ways.
If we are a woman, handicapped, of the older persuasion, obese or skinny, or belong to a certain religion, facing discrimination is a definite possibility.
Throughout the history of the United States Of America, discrimination toward black people and people of color has been a consistent problem for many of its citizens. For some reason, it seems that most people have to look down on others in order to feel better about themselves, when treating others equally should ease one’s mind and conscience and make them feel better as a human being.
For far too long we have ignored what our founding fathers promised life would be like in America and people across the world are clearly noticing it. The sad events that took place at our nation’s Capitol brought out many of the hate groups in our country, but it also gave us a serious look at how some of us are treated differently than others. In fact, after the terrible event that took place at our nation’s Capitol had ended, it became apparent to people watching across the globe that the way the mob was treated during this tragic event was handled much differently than it would have been if African-Americans and people of color were involved.
When we take an honest look at what happened at the Capitol during the vicious attack on our democracy, we know that there would have been a much heavier police and soldier presence, there would have been larger amounts of tear gas used and there most likely would have been a much higher toll in the death count, if the citizens involved were black and people of color.
There should have been no discrimination when our country was being brutally attacked. If our eyes weren’t opened to what is going on in our country from this sad occurrence, we aren’t being realistic about things going on in the greatest country in the world. When are we Americans going to wake up and do the fair and right things?
People who are asking to be treated equally aren’t asking for favors, but are seeking fairness. According to the dictionary, “fairness is the quality of making judgments that are free from discrimination.” Thank God we are doing better with our women. When it comes to our women, we are seeing more women with credentials as strong as our men's (women of all nationalities) being allowed to reach higher positions in America. One awesome example is our new Vice President Kamala Harris, who is not only a woman of color, but is the highest ranking woman in our history.
Making strides by changing our discrimination practices would be welcomed by millions of the black and people of color citizens who have been valuable assets in the success of America. It’s time for us to show the world that we really can become who we profess to be!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.