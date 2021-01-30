Murphy: Eyeing acts of discrimination

When we take an honest look at what happened at the Capitol during the vicious attack on our democracy, we know that there would have been a much heavier police and soldier presence, there would have been larger amounts of tear gas used and there most likely would have been a much higher toll in the death count, if the citizens involved were black and people of color.

There should have been no discrimination when our country was being brutally attacked. If our eyes weren’t opened to what is going on in our country from this sad occurrence, we aren’t being realistic about things going on in the greatest country in the world. When are we Americans going to wake up and do the fair and right things?

People who are asking to be treated equally aren’t asking for favors, but are seeking fairness. According to the dictionary, “fairness is the quality of making judgments that are free from discrimination.” Thank God we are doing better with our women. When it comes to our women, we are seeing more women with credentials as strong as our men's (women of all nationalities) being allowed to reach higher positions in America. One awesome example is our new Vice President Kamala Harris, who is not only a woman of color, but is the highest ranking woman in our history.